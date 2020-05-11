Age 47, of Portland, formerly of Owosso, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Sparrow Health Systems.
Private family services will be conducted.
Stephanie was born May 19, 1972, in Owosso, the daughter of Gene and Sandra (Coleman) Lader.
She was a graduate of Owosso High School, class of 1990, and attended Lansing Community College to study interior design.
Stephanie was very kind and had a bubbly personality. She loved her family and friends dearly. She was extremely creative and loved to try new crafts, and often hosted themed parties for special occasions. She enjoyed gardening, time at the lake, watching her son’s school athletic events, and riding the trails on her quad with her family. Stephanie will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
She married Keith Pierce in Portland July 30, 2005.
Stephanie was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family. She operated the family business and was employed through the years with Oakes-Fisher Insurance, Sherry Insurance, Gayle Green Flowers and Chapel, and the Ingham County Medical Care Facility.
She is survived by her husband Keith; son Nathaniel Lader-Pierce; stepson Keith (Shawna) Pierce; stepdaughter Taylor Pierce (fiancee Adam Sandbrook); grandson Ryder Pierce; her parents Gene and Sandra Lader; sister Angela (Loren) Keezer; niece Kaylee Keezer; in-laws Barry and Marilyn Pierce; brother-in-law Rob (Stephanie) Babbit; sisters-in-law Chris (Bill) Allen and Pam Pierce; brother-in-law Chad (Melanie) Pierce; grandmothers Alice Coleman and Millie Spiegel; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Stephanie was predeceased by her grandfathers Charles Lader, Elwood Spiegel and Harry Coleman; and grandmothers Onalee Lader and Florence Coleman.
