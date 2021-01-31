Age 57, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at McLaren Hospital-Flint.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Fowlerville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.
Robert was born Sept. 28, 1963, in Lansing, the son of Robert and Judith (Gottschalk) Bach.
He graduated from Eastern High School with the class of 1981 and earned his builders license from LCC. Robert proudly served in the United States Army and served many years in Germany.
Robert enjoyed music and was an avid outdoorsman; he especially looked forward to hunting and riding his Harley-Davidson. Robert was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed and had the ability to take young people under his wing, guiding them through life. He will be remembered by his loved ones for his love of cooking and grilling, and of course his infectious laugh. Most of all, Robert loved spending time with his family and took extra pride when attending his kids activities and events.
He married Deborah Kopicko in Mason on Aug. 16, 2007.
Robert was owner and operator of Bach Builders for many years.
He is survived by his wife Debbie; children Autumn, Rachael, Nicholas and Brandon Bach; step-son Robert; brothers Rodney (Melinda) Bach and Kevin (Anastasia) Bach; sister Christina Bach; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Duane Bach.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
