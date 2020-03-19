Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Owosso Sept. 22, 1928, the son of George and Vivian (Kuhlman) Numerick.
Bill married I. Joyce Crandell June 11, 1950, in Owosso. They would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in June. Bill worked at Johnson Controls for 42 years, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed boating, traveling, gardening and, especially, his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife Joyce; children William (Evelyn) Numerick of Traverse City, Susan (Jack) Leedle of Durand and Pamela Numerick of Owosso; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother Robert Numerick of North Carolina; sister Georgene Taylor of Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sons Jeffery Keith, Randy Gene and Ronald James Numerick; and brother Derryl Numerick.
There will be a private funeral and visitation for the family only Friday, March 20, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Parkinson’s disease research. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
