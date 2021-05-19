Age 81, of Perry, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Perry Church of the Nazarene, 3100 Ellsworth Road. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. in Oak Plains Cemetery in Shaftsburg.
The family suggests donations to be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, LLS Michigan-Indiana, P.O. Box 772374, Detroit, MI 48277-2374.
