Joseph Klco Jr.

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Brookdale Meridian Assisted Living in Haslett. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St. in Owosso. The Rev. Michael O’Brien will officiate. Mr. Klco’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, with the rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Joseph was born on Jan. 9, 1933, in Owosso to the late Joseph and Frances (Slahunek) Klco, Sr. He attended elementary at St. Joseph Catholic School and later graduated high school from St. Paul’s in 1951. Following graduation, Joseph enlisted into the Navy and served his country faithfully during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956. That same year on Oct. 6, Joseph would marry Mary Ellen Morrissey at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. Mary later passed on July 23, 2013.
Prior to his retirement in 1996, Mr. Klco had worked over 30 years for General Motors as an electrician at their Oldsmobile Plant in Lansing where he was a member of the UAW Local 652 Union. Mr. Klco liked to travel and had spent the last 20 winters down in Texas. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and camping. He was a fan of baseball, NASCAR, and watching both the University of Michigan and Notre Dame during football season. Mr. Klco loved being with family and friends, playing cards and listening to his favorite polkas.
Mr. Klco is survived by his daughter Mary Rodabaugh of Owosso; granddaughter Heather (Adam) Boone of Bath; two great-grandsons: Justyn and Tyler Boone; siblings: Betty (Jerry) Strauss, Mary Jane (Harold) Stephans, Frank (Delly) Klco; in-laws: Joann Klco, Rita (Clifton) McFarland, and his brother-in-law and best friend Ed Klapko.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary; brother Robert and son-in-law Jim Rodabaugh Jr. Memorial contributions given in Mr. Klco’s name are suggested to Hospice of Greater Lansing. Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
