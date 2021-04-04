Of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully during Holy Week at the age of 86. The cause was lung disease.
Joe was born Christmas Day, 1934, to Thomas and Sarah Coe of Laingsburg. He was a star athlete at Laingsburg High, and returned there briefly as a teacher and coach after earning his degree from Alma College. He spent his entire life as an educator, much of it as a principal at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills, mentoring thousands of students.
Joe leaves behind the eight children he raised: Mary Archer, Margaret Mrdeza, Monica Slopnick, Tom Archer, Jeff Coe, Jim Archer, Stephanie DeSalvio, and Libby Aho. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his three surviving siblings David Coe, Patrick Coe, and Sally Freeman.
Out of concern for others in this time of COVID, Joe wished for a small, private, family service. He will be buried at Laingsburg’s Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Donations in his name can be made to the medical heroes who cured him of cancer at the University of Michigan’s Alfred A Taubman Institute. https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/med/taubman.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel where online condolences and memories of Joe can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.