Wanda ‘Peg’ Onalee Apsey

Age 98, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Wildwood Assisted Living in Corunna.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Cal Emerson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with an auxiliary service to follow.
Wanda was born Jan. 9, 1922, in Owosso, the daughter of Edward and Ruby (Hartman) Reid.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1940, and was a member of the Corunna VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 4005.
Wanda enjoyed time with her family and playing Skip-Bo.
She married Max Apsey in New Haven Township March 27, 1948; he predeceased her in 1987.
Wanda worked in the KMart Automotive Department and Gilbert’s Western Auto (Do-It Best Hardware) store through the years.
Wanda is survived by her daughters Deborah Baker and Cindy (Peter) McKay; daughter-in-law Dee Apsey; grandchildren Jeff (Janice) Apsey, Todd (Kelly) Apsey, Dan (Tammy) Emery, Renee Brown, Cory Tepatti, Melissa (Jon) Wardwell and Tim McKay; great-grandchildren Tyler (Marley) Apsey, Cody Apsey, Melanie Apsey, Nathan Apsey, Max Apsey, Nolan Apsey, Ashley Emery, Davison Emery, Alyssa Brown, Alex Gauthier, AnnaLee Brown, Michael Wardwell, Hunter Wardwell and Amy Wardwell; six great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Mable Reid; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; son Jim Apsey; granddaughter Amy McKay; brothers Darrell (Donna) Reid and Dale Reid; sister Arlene (Clinton) McKellar; and sisters and brothers-in-law Donald (Wanda) Dietrich, Lester (Minnie) Apsey, Robert (Jenny) Apsey and Charles Jr. (Betty) Apsey.
Memorial contributions are suggested to VFW Ladies Auxiliary or Grace Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
