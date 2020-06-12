Of Owosso, was given to the Lord, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, with her family by her side.
The family will host a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sautrday, June 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, followed by a family service with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Owosso, the daughter of Oscar and Leota (Lueckeman) Papenfuss.
She graduated from Owosso High School and was a lifelong member of St. John’s United Church of Christ. She worked on the church council and headed up the Saturday morning breakfast for the homeless, bless her soul.
Dorothy spent her earlier years working as a secretary for the Mitchell-Bentley Corp., then, moving to Traverse City in the ’70s she became the office manager for the National Cherry Festival. Finally returning to Owosso in the ’90s, she retired from the state of Michigan, Parks and Recreation Department.
Before her retirement, Dorothy was an avid golfer, bowler and bridge player. She loved plants, flowers and working in her yard. Dorothy loved entertaining friends and family with good times and laughter. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by many. A special thank you to the staff at Welcome Home Assisted Living for our mother’s comfort and well-being.
Dorothy is survived by her younger brother, David Papenfuss of Owosso; children Leanne (Dave) Sleder of Traverse City and Thomas Newman (Vera Stainfield) and Mary Kay Newman of Owosso; grandchildren Sonya Mahaney, Jerri Jo Sleder, Benjamin Sleder, Jason Sleder, Ryan Russell and Caleb Ellard; seven great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and older brother Richard Papenfuss.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice or the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
