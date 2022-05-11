Lawrence ‘Larry’ Frederick Morden

Age 85, formerly of Corunna, Frankfort and Boyne City, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at McLaren of Northern Michigan.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Deacon Gary Edington officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday.
Larry was born Aug. 5, 1936, in Shiawassee County, the son of William and Ethel (Herman) Morden.
He attended Corunna Schools and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso and St. Ann Catholic Church in Frankfort.
Larry loved his wife, family and friends. He enjoyed meeting and talking to new and old friends. He will be remembered for being a great storyteller, his love for his dogs and the long walks he would take them on.
He married the love of his life Darlene Frederick in May of 1956; she predeceased him in 2018.
Lawrence had a lifelong love of trains and retired from Grand Trunk Railroad after many years of service.
Lawrence is survived by his sons Michael and Millard; daughter-in-law Judy; granddaughter Jennifer; grandsons Jerry, Joey, Josh and Jacob; great-grandchildren River, Bethany and Eric; sister-in-law Mary Morden; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife; parents; son Jerry; brothers Lee, William, Robert and Richard; in-laws Millard and Nora Frederick; and sister-in-law Sandy Frederick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.