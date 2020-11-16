James D. Decuypere

Age 74, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Argentine Care Center.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. today.
James was born Feb. 21, 1946, in Flint, the son of Jack and Mary Ester (Orr) Decuypere.
He graduated from Linden High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-70.
Jim was a member of UAW Local 598 and was very artistic; he especially enjoyed drawing and sketching and had a passion for gardening and canning.
James married Shirley Fritz in Durand April 6, 1974.
Jim retired from GM Truck and Bus Assembly after 37 years as a foreman/supervisor.
He is survived by his daughters, Julie Dawn Harding and Nicole Decuypere; son James Decuypere; sisters Jackiqulen Sada, Jeri McCall and Jeanne Decuypere; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Janice Zoellner.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
