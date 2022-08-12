Age 87, of Lennon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home.
Age 87, of Lennon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel with the Rev. Tim Whalen officiating.
Family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
JT was born on March 28, 1935 in Glasgow, Kentucky, to the late Jim and Lucille (Esther) Coomer. On Nov. 27, 1955, he married Elverda and together they raised eight children. Elverda later passed on March 13, 1997.
JT is survived by his significant other of many years Joanna Shiakas; seven children Robert (Debbie) Coomer, Bill (Carol) Coomer, Cinda (Lou) Zelenka, Faron Coomer, Andrea Coomer, Jolly (Tiffany) Coomer, Jr. and Patricia (Rich) Kennell. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
JT was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Elverda, son Frankie and all of his siblings. JT was the last surviving sibling of a large southern family.
Online condolences may be sent to JT’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
