Age 70, of Charlotte, who enjoyed cars immensely because, “It’s who I am,” died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
Born in Owosso to George Nicklas Reichert Sr. and Frances Irene (Parker) Reichert on July 18, 1950, Nick started working at his dad’s garage at the age of 8, and worked with his father until his death in 1968 when Nick was 18.
He then worked at the Ford battery plant in Owosso before going to college, then enlisted in the Navy Seabees to serve during Vietnam.
After Nick’s return, he found a new job at Consumers Energy fleet department, where he worked for 35 years. Following his retirement in 2008, Nick served as a consultant for a handful of years.
In 1975, Nick married Lucille “Lucy” Humphrey, and together they raised two sons who taught him about the depth of a father’s love. Nick was very proud to be a father, and even more proud to be a grandfather when his sons grew and had their own children. He could often be found wearing a shirt that read, “Great Dads Get Promoted to Grandpas.”
As a father, Nick went beyond the usual call of duty to help his children build their lives. His ever-present dedication manifested in many ways, including helping to build a home, moral support and a firm sense of support. Nick and Lucy enjoyed spending time with their family and created many special memories together during their 45 years of marriage.
Nick’s love of cars came from working side-by-side with his dad in his automotive shop as he was growing up. Because of this love, Nick became a member of the National Association of Fleet Administrators, Society of Automotive Engineers affiliate, and was a certified master automotive technician and master heavy duty truck technician through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
Nick will be missed by his family, including his wife of 45 years Lucy; sons Nicklas (Sarah) Reichert and Jameson B. Reichert; grandchildren Jonathan, Eliana, Emily and Renata; siblings Gary (Janet) Reichert, Dianne Green and Joanne (Tom) Skinner; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends are encouraged to support Nick’s family. Nick was a member of First Baptist Church in Charlotte, where funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, with Ryan Manning officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the church. Mask, group capacity and distancing guidelines will be practiced.
The funeral will be webcast so you may watch it from any computer, smartphone or mobile device that has internet access. The service can be accessed beginning 15 minutes prior to the service.
If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Charlotte senior programs. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Nick on his tribute page at prayfuneral.com.
The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
