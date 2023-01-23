John F. Dixon

Passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Welcome Home assisted living in Owosso.
To honor John there will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service with Military Honors to follow.
John was born May 20, 1930, in Owosso to Fred and Lavina (Graham) Dixon.
John loved the outdoors, fishing and tinkering in the yard. He had a passion for gas tractors and old model A’s and belonged to the Gas Tractors and Model A clubs.
John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
After serving his country he came back and married the love of his life Betty Mead June 23, 1953 and she predeceased him in 2008. He went on to give General Motors Buick 30 plus years before retiring.
John is survived by his son Ken (Teresa) Dixon; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Art Dixon; nephews; nieces; and many loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, son, Ron and daughter, Debbie Dixon.
Memorials are suggested to Owosso VFW Auxiliary.
