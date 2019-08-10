Age 71, passed away July 27, 2019, surrounded by family at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Born Aug. 15, 1947, in St Johns, he was the son of Raymond and Frances (Mort) Burl.
After graduating from Owosso High School in 1965, Phil went on to serve with the U.S. Army 20th Engineer Brigade, completing two tours of service in Vietnam.
Upon returning from service, Phil married Marie Hemgesberg and together they have two children and four grandchildren. He spent his working life as a truck driver and retired from Advanced Drainage Systems in 2013. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering around in his garage, camping throughout the state of Michigan, and spending lots of time with his family. He cherished time spent with his four grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; daughter Jennifer (Burl) Smith; son Michael (Heidi) Burl; grandchildren Samantha, Briana, Elodie and Calvin; brothers
David (Evelyn) Burl, Kent (Bonnie) Burl; brother-in-law Dennis (Paulette) Hemgesberg; and sister-in-law Margaret Burl.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Ronald and Gary Burl, and sister-in-law Susan Burl.
His large personality and sense of humor will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff on the second floor at Memorial Healthcare along with Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
