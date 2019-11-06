Age 104, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarumina officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Teressa was born Jan. 26, 1915, in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Teressa (Puskas) Pollock.
She graduated from Owosso High School and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Teressa was very active in her church, she loved quilting and was a member of the Owosso Travel Group.
Teressa spent her years working at F.W. Woolworth Company.
Teressa is survived by her children John (Pauline) Takacs, Stephen (Mary) Takacs and William (Wendy) Martin; granddaughter Alice; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by sisters Margaret and Mary; and brothers Joseph and Frank Pollock.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church or St. Paul’s School. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
