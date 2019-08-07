Age 84, of Perry, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Burcham Hills Retirement Community in East Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Bethany Bible Baptist Church, 811 S. Oak St. in Durand.
The family will receive friends at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of service Friday.
Mary was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Rochester, to the late Clarence H. and Delta P. (McKinstrey) Partrick. On May 5, 1985, she married Walter A. Cole in Clarkston. Mary was a member of Bethany Bible Baptist Church, where she also sang in the choir.
She was a medical transcriptionist for more than 35 years, working with various hospitals and offices throughout that time. Mary was a member of the Master’s Book Club in Morrice and enjoyed traveling.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Wayne) Brandon of Perry and the couple’s children, Katie (Monty) Spears and Chris (Simone) Brandon; son Edward (Susan) Marciniak Jr. of North Carolina and the couple’s children Nicholas Marciniak and Jordan Marciniak; daughter Laura Marciniak of
South Dakota and her daughter, Rain Rowell; four great-grandchildren; sister Linda (Don) Camper; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter; two infant sons; four brothers and two sisters.
Memorial contributions given in Mary’s name are suggested to Bethany Bible Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
