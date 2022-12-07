Luella Anna Rodgers

Age 101, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Pleasant View.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Owosso Church of Christ, 2005 S. M-52. Owosso. The Rev. Jeremy Wittwer will celebrate, and burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m.
Luella was born Jan. 5, 1921, in Owosso, the third child to the late William Thomas-Ora and Gladys Odesa (Dodge) Spencer. She attended Owosso Schools and on Aug. 29, 1938, she married the late Gerald J. Rodgers in Howard City, Indiana and together they raised five children. Luella spent her life caring for her family, she and Gerald raised two sets of twins: twin boys, Larry and Garry, and twin girls, Gloria and Glora and a daughter, Geraldine. Luella loved camping with her family and doing hand embroidery; she last embroidered at 95 years old.
Luella is survived by her daughter Glora Ann (Terry) Brown; son Larry Rodgers; also grandchildren Michael S. Brown, James (Cassie) Smith, Corrina (Paul) Scheffler, Donald Dewitt, Mark (Cindy) Brown, Lori (Steve) Carpenter, TeAnna (James) Taphouse and Tracy (Tim Berry) Lighthill; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerald; her parents; brothers Charles, Herman, Wendell and Norman; daughters Geraldine and Gloria; son Garry; son in-law Michael O. Brown; grandsons Mitch Brown and Norman Smith; and great-grandson Steven Carpenter.
Pictures, memories and condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Monetary donations can be directed to the Owosso Church of Christ.
