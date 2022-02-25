Luella S. Hilden

Luella went into the arms of the Lord Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, surrounded by her children. Luella was born in Lansing, Feb. 20, 1951 to the late Leo and Eunice Scheffler.
She graduated from New Lothrop High School and received a bachelor’s degree in library science from Michigan State University. Luella was active in the union and enjoyed politics. She married Gilbert Hilden on Dec. 18, 1976. She was a hard worker and dedicated wife, mother and friend. She cherished and loved her family. She treasured her faith.
She is survived by her sons Leo (Connie) Hilden and David Hilden; daughters Holly (Angelo Panos) and Paula (Jimmy Valdez); grandchildren Ares and Aidan Haas, Alexis Haynes, Jasmine (D’Aunte) Mayes-Santa, Briana Haynes, Alana and Hailey Hilden, Ethan and Jimmy Valdez; great-grandchildren Alakai and Kehlani; nephew Rob (Emily) Burrus; nieces Jenny Klosterman and Toni Cone; sisters Carolyn Burrus and Dorthea (Walter) Pilkons; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert Hilden and brother-in-law Robert Burrus.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To sign online guestbook, visit cremationsocietymidmi.com.
Arrangements made with the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.
