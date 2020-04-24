Former Shiawassee County probate judge and retired Owosso lawyer Clark Shanahan died at Memorial Healthcare on April 22 at the age of 92.
His death was due to natural causes, unrelated to the coronavirus.
A private burial will take place at the family grave site in Henderson. A memorial service is planned at a time to be determined.
Clark was born in Creston, Iowa, March 16, 1928, to Alfred and Florance (Wagoner) Shanahan. He was an Iowa farmboy during the Great Depression and graduated from Creston High School in 1945. On Feb. 27, 1947, he married the former Jo Ann Kelley, his high school sweetheart.
Following service in the U.S. Navy in World War II, he graduated from Knox College in Illinois, and then the University of Michigan Law School. Clark began his law practice in Durand, and after an unsuccessful run for prosecuting attorney as a Democrat in 1954, he was elected Shiawassee County Probate Judge in November 1956.
After finishing his second term on the Probate Court, he returned to private practice in 1965. Spurred by his judicial experience with children and the mentally ill, he became a board member, then president, of the Michigan Mental Society (now the Mental Health Association in Michigan). He was involved in the passage of Michigan’s Community Mental Health legislation. During his second term, he successfully engaged the Shiawassee County Board of Supervisors (as it was then called) to create the state’s first Community Mental Health Authority.
He served three governors on Michigan’s Youth Commission. As special counsel to the legislative committee investigating the troubled Ionia State Hospital, he presided over the closing of that hospital and the creation of Michigan’s Forensic Center, accompanied by major revisions of the state’s criminal law pertaining to people experiencing mental illness.
In private practice he won important cases of local and national prominence. He was especially proud of a case that expanded the statute of limitations for the victims of child sexual abuse.
He was a member of the Owosso Hunting Club, the Shiawassee Arts Center, and the Shiawassee HOPE Project on Poverty. He was a member of the Assembly of the Michigan State Bar Association, and served as chair of the Bar’s district Character and Fitness Committee. He was a former president of the Shiawassee County Bar Association.
Clark was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann; and his brother, Keith.
Survivors include children Kathleen Shanahan (Joseph Hlavacek) of Wichita, Kansas, Thomas Shanahan (Mariann Watson) of Flint, Michael (Marie-Helene) Shanahan of Oak Park, Illinois, Matthew Shanahan (Carla Weiler), also of Oak Park, and Susan (Jeffrey) Phillips of Owosso; foster daughter Erja (Jorma)Vaajoki of Helsinki, Finland; grandchildren Moriah (Jerry), Matthieu (April), Ryan (Megan), Claire (Matt), Benjamin (Taylor), Rachel (Ian), Alice (Carlos), Joanna, Megan (Grayson), Clark and Margaret Rose; and great-grandchildren Parker, Elliot, Louise and Oliver.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Arts Center, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Shiawassee County Democratic Party, Shiawassee County Humane Society or Doctors Without Borders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.