Beverly Ann ‘Bev’ Lawrence

Age 85, of Elsie, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie Chapel, with the Rev. Keith Whipple officiating.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. today, March 21, at the funeral home.
Bev was born in Owosso Feb. 25, 1936, the daughter of John and Lorraine (Howard) Wortman. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1954.
On June 26, 1954, Bev married Robert Leslie Lawrence at the West Owosso Church of Christ. Robert preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2010, after 56 years of marriage. Bev was a lifetime member of the West Owosso Church of Christ.
Bev was the most loving, caring woman. She spent many years caring for her husband, mother and mother-in-law. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. She liked to crochet and read.
For years, Friday evenings meant going out to eat and playing cards with friends. Most of all, Bev loved her family and spending time with them.
Bev is survived by her children Bob (Angie) Lawrence of Ovid, Deb (Ron) Simpson of Ovid and Cheri (Wayne) Bowen of Elsie; grandchildren Terry (Sheila) Huss, Cheri (Jeremy Kittle) Lynch, Erin (Derek) Cuthbert, Dayna (Ryan) Bancroft, Joshua Dunham, Nicholas (Alainna) Dunham, Trent (Janell) Dunham, Wayne (Jess) Bowen, Ryan (B.J.) Bowen and Jason (Amy) Bowen; 24 great-grandchildren; sister Chris (Joe) Call; and many nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, and brothers Dick Wortman, Dennis Wortman and twin brother John Wortman.
Memorials may be made to Ovid Public Library, 206 N. Main St. Ovid, MI 48866. Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
