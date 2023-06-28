Charles Wayne Stroub

Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Charles was born Oct. 10, 1948, in Flat Rock.
A few passing clouds. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 6:34 pm
Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Charles was born Oct. 10, 1948, in Flat Rock.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching sports and Westerns, listening to music, playing cards, hunting, fishing and being outside. He was a devoted fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines. Charles always had a love for pecan sandies and jelly beans.
Surviving are his wife Connie; children Kendra (James) Markley, Christopher (Nicole) Stroub and Cori (Clarence) Tyler; grandchildren Sascha, Gregory, Madison, Emilee, Melanie, Jordan, Meagan, Macee, Mattalyn, Brendon and Dylan; siblings John Stroub, Tim (Michelle) Haskins, Carolyn Blemaster, Dianne (Larry) Oldham and Cheryl Stroub (Larry Sampson); friends Deanna and Xeonna; fur babies Chloe and Alex; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased in death by his parents Stan Stroub and Ernestine Stinnet (Shelton); in-laws Ellsworth and Lucy Osborn; son Charles Jr.; grandson Nathaniel Stroub; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and his closest friends Bill, Lil Joe and Steve.
Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Owosso Eagle’s Club. Family suggests wearing shirt or colors of one of his favorite teams or his favorite band, AC/DC.
Arrangements made with Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home and Creamation Society of Michigan.
