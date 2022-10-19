Mildred ‘Millie’ Virgene Spiegel

Age 98, of Oakley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Concerned Country Care in Montrose.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Age 98, of Oakley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Concerned Country Care in Montrose.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel.
Mildred was born on Dec. 17, 1923, to John A. and Lizzie B. (Kinsey) Davis in Olive Township. She graduated class of 1942 from Owosso High School. After high school, Millie worked at Hunns Appliance, Browns Oil Co. and Swallow restaurant. She married Elwood E. Spiegel on Feb. 23, 1954, in Angola, Indiana; he predeceased her in 2015 after 61 years of marriage. Mildred spent the rest of her life as a loving homemaker.
Millie was a kindhearted, fun-loving mother, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She always tried to brighten your day with a kind word and her quick wit. Millie was always smiling and laughing. She was a homemaker, farmer and gardener. She loved to spoil her family with big family dinners and her delicious pies, cakes and sweet treats. Her German chocolate cake was the best! She was known for all her volunteer efforts with her church, Ladies Aid, the American Legion, Showboat and the election committee. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking/baking, playing cards and word search.
Mildred is survived by sons Gene (Sandy) Lader, Alan (Sue) Spiegel and Jerry Spiegel; stepson Richard (Nancy) Spiegel; grandchildren Angela (Loren) Keezer, Andrea Spiegel, Bethanie Hopkins and David (Abi) Spiegel; four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; siblings Lucille Dickerson, George Davis and Sharron Bramer.
She was predeceased by grandchildren Ashley Spiegel, Tina Spiegel and Stephanie Lader-Pierce; and siblings Eva Hall, Alvin Davis, Arnold Davis, Harold Davis and Ken Davis.
Memorials are suggested to the families wishes.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
