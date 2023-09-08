Neil Eric Swedine

Age 67, of Bancroft, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at The University of Michigan Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Jeff Bateman officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Neil was born March 10, 1956, in Owosso, to Carl and Shirley (Humphrey) Swedine.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1975, and attended Shiawassee Harvest Church in Corunna.
Neil had a passion for anything with a motor and especially loved personalizing his motorcycles, cars and snowmobiles.
He retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service.
Neil is survived by his children Erica Willliams (Joe) and Ryan (Mary) Swedine; grandsons Donavin and Evan Williams, Elijah Swedine and Lucas Bishop (Sabrina-mother); siblings Tim (Sue) Swedine, Kevin (Marion) Swedine, Melody Livingston and Nancy (Jeff) Bateman; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, long time partner Denise Lake, grandson Gunner Swedine, nephew T.J. Livingston and niece Carlene Prater.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the following organizations: Be The Match or Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation.
