Age 87, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home.
A private service will take place at a later date.
Elizabeth Ann Eisele was born July 27, 1933, in Detroit, a daughter of Wilbur and Thelma (Campbell) Eisele. On July 18, 1952, she married Wayne Howard. Elizabeth enjoyed knitting, going to church and raising her seven children. Before retiring in 2004, she worked in a factory for over 40 years.
Elizabeth is survived by her children Nancy (Donald) Springs, Ron (Cheryl Stevens) Howard, Deanna (Bill) Bacigal, Wendy (Ron) Driver and Trudy (Dan) Tacey; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Helen Eisele and Winnie Corey.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Howard, and daughters Lorrie Howard and Vicky Badour.
Memorial Contributions in Elizabeth’s name are suggested to the Bancroft Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
