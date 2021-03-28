Age 74, of Perry, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Richard was born in Cheboygan on Feb. 5, 1947, the son of Kenneth and Irene (Collins) Hudson. He graduated from Perry High School in 1965 and married Sandra Shaffer in Mason on Jan. 23, 1968.
Richard was self-employed, running Hudson Excavation and Sandy Pines shooting preserve. Richard raised pheasants and also farmed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, restoring tractors, tinkering with machinery and riding his Harley.
Richard is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters Susan (Kevin) Crawford and Cyndi (Jeff) Gerard, both of Perry; grandchildren Ashley (Cam) Bradley, Nathan (Rena) Sims, Miranda Crawford, Logan Gerard, Kayla Crawford and Emma Grace Gerard; brother Donald (Charlotte) Hudson of Williamston; and sister Janet (Joseph) Kotowicz of Leonard.
Richard was predeceased by his granddaughter Kacie Crawford, four brothers, one sister and his parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Perry. Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.