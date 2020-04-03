Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home.
Due Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on large gatherings, the family will conduct a public celebration to honor Marilyn at a later date.
Marilyn was born Nov. 23, 1935, in Owosso, the daughter of Arnold N. and Pauline R. (Zimmerman) Passmore.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1953. Marilyn was a member of Owosso First United Methodist Church.
She was a member of Job’s Daughters, the Zonta Club and United Methodist Women’s Club; she also was a past president of the Paul Arn Chapter ABWA.
She married Robert E. Bates in Owosso Sept. 10, 1955, and he predeceased her Oct. 20, 1995.
Marilyn began her career with First Federal of Michigan in 1955 and retired after 42 years of service.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Michael (Janet) Bates of Lansing and Michelle (Jim) VanSice of Owosso; grandchildren Emily (Dan) DePottey of Zeeland, Zachary (Jessi) VanSice of Owosso and Larissa VanSice; great-grandchildren Oliver VanSice, Natalie and Isaac DePottey; brother Gary L. (Sheila) Passmore of Haines City, Florida; sister Gaile Passmore of Owosso; nephews Jeff and Chris Passmore; and cherished extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
