John Thomas Carter

Age 21, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at University of Michigan Hospital after a short battle with cancer.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ford Cemetery in Elsie.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home.
John was born Jan. 23, 2002, in Clinton Township, the son of Clenton and Krista (Stowers) Carter. He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 2020. John was a history buff and enjoyed the arts, from painting to cooking and looked forward to putting together Star Wars Legos and being with his family. He was employed with Rich Gas Station for two years.
John is survived by his parents Clenton and Krista Carter, brother Gerald Carter, grandma Marie, grandma C and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandfather Sherman Carter, grandmother Denise St. Clair and great-grandma Virginia Guinther.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.