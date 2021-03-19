Age 67, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Sparrow Health System.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakaratimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Ann was born June 30, 1953, in Owosso, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Dobbs) Jelinek.
She graduated from Perry High School, class of 1971.
Ann looked forward to attending the farmers market and trips to the casino with her brothers and sisters. Most of all she loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.
She married Ray Mason in April 1972; he predeceased her in 2005.
Ann was a homemaker and spent her life raising her family and caring for her home as well as being co-owner of AM Fabricating & Welding.
Ann is survived by her son Raymond (Billie Jo) Mason Jr.; daughter Mary (Jon) Hockman; grandchildren Nicholas (Inna) Mason, Danika Mason, Hayden Hockman, Ann Mason, Jacob Hockman and Jessa Mason; great-granddaughter Chloe; brothers Stan Jelinek, Joe (Char) Jelinek and David (Redia) Jelinek; sister Mary Ellen Birge; and nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother Donald, sister-in-law Marie and niece Chloe.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
