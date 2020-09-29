Age 81, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 after a long fight against multiple myeloma. He was at home surrounded by his loving wife and sons. He fought until the end, as he did for the things he believed in during his life.
Bill was born in Ferndale, on Jan. 10, 1939. He was raised by two loving parents, Bessie and Stewart Morley, along with his brother Dick and sister Terry.
He graduated high school in Ferndale and went on to Western Michigan University to pursue his interest in history. There he met his wife, Ginny. They were married in 1963 and were fortunate to have 57 wonderful years together. Bill transferred to Michigan State University to complete his degree in teaching social studies in 1964. He taught at Laingsburg High School for 31 years. Bill was a loved and respected teacher. He received the Teacher of the Year Award the first year it was given out.
Bill loved what he did and so enjoyed working with students. He became a positive and ethical role model for his students. Bill was a listener, a guide and teacher who was able to understand students’ needs and potential. At the same time, he provided boundaries and standards that he expected to be met. Bill taught his students the important difference between knowledge and wisdom.
His mother’s artistic talent was passed down to both Bill and his sister. Bill was a painter, accomplished woodworker and builder. His love of nature, gardening, tending fruit trees, fishing, hiking, golfing and travel were an important part of his life. Bill and Ginny traveled to Europe, New Zealand, Central America and many of the states. Bill enjoyed learning about other cultures and always wanted to communicate with the local people in other countries.
Bill was first and foremost a family man. He loved and was involved in the lives of his two sons, Craig and Chad and then with his five grandsons. Bill had a knack for engaging his grandsons’ interest and teaching them so many ways to enjoy life. Some of the many things he taught them were how to fish, to enjoy nature by going for hikes, how to grow vegetables in the garden and pick fruit from his orchard, how to build and fix things and how to play golf with clubs he made for them. He taught them how to paint on canvas and the sleight of hand with magic sets and card tricks. He always put family first, students and friends second and himself third.
Bill is survived by his wife Ginny; sons and daughters-in-law Craig and Yvonne Morley of DeWitt and Chad and Tracy Morley of Clarkston; grandsons Ethan, Jack, Ben, Cameron and Noah; sister Terry (Bob) Kasmarzyk from Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Stew and Bess Morley and brother Dick Morley.
A celebration of life is planned when it becomes safer to gather together. Contributions can be made in Bill’s name to the International Myeloma Foundation at myeloma.org. To share memories and condolences, please visit the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home (Dewitt) website at dignitymemorial.com.
