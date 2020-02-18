Mardell Frances Luft

Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Mardell was born March 28, 1928, in Durand, the daughter of James and Wilma (Lathrop) Patterson.
Mardell was a member of the Extension Club.
She married Gerald O. Luft in Owosso July 31, 1948; he predeceased her Aug. 20, 2018, they shared 70 beautiful years together.
Mardell worked at Memorial Healthcare for 25 years as a nurse’s aide.
Mardell is survived by her daughter Linda Poullion; daughter-in-law Jean Luft; nine grandchildren Cindy (Greg) Albaugh, Melinda Poullion, Michelle (Gary) Drexler, Stephan Luft, Miles Luft, Bart (Amanda) Luft, Charles Luft, Radell (Justin) Kilgren and Adam Luft; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces Janine (Kevin) Kingsbury and Cheryl Luft; nephews Randy (Darla) Luft and Gary (Bonnie) Luft; best friend Maxine; special friend Dennis Sumbera; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her sons Charles Luft and Paul Luft; great-grandson Christofer; great-granddaughter Breanna; her parents; and brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Joanne Luft.
A very special thank you to Memorial Healthcare Hospice and Adele Horton for her loving care.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
