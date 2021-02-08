Gregory Lynn Dunlap

He was the loving husband of Kathy for 46 years; proud daddy of Nicole (Nathan) Fries; beloved grandpa of Braxton and Madison Fries; cherished brother of Beverly Leonard, Carol (Richard) Wilt and Steven (Doris) Dunlap; treasured uncle, nephew, cousin and valued friend to many.
Greg was born on April 24, 1951, in Lansing, to Forrest and Joyce Dunlap. He graduated from Bath High School and spent his career in construction and could figure out how to build just about anything. He traveled often for his job and met his wife, Kathy in Menominee on one of his construction travels. Their loved bloomed and they moved to Laingsburg, where they built their life together. They treasured their only daughter and son-in-law and supported them unconditionally through every dream and challenge as an adult.
Outside of work you would find Greg in the woods hunting, on the water fishing, watching a Red Wings or Spartans game, reading or helping a friend. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed sharing that love with his son-in-law, friends, nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed working with his hands and had a hand in building many garages, sheds and whatever was needed for his home and many homes in the local area.
In his later years, the light of his life was becoming a grandpa. Greg spent as much of his time as he could with his two grandchildren. They loved to share a cookie, head to the ice cream shop for a treat, watch the History Channel, roast S’mores on a fire, or race around on the Polaris. He continued his passion for building and constructed the best sandbox ever for his grandbabies, where his grandson carries on his passion for design and continues to engineer all sorts of structures in the sandbox.
Services will be held at Faith Church DeWitt Campus, 11733 Old U.S. 27, Dewitt, MI, 48820, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10th. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Dallas Safari Club Great Lakes Chapter Youth Hunter Program are appreciated. Checks can be made out to DSC Great Lakes Chapter and mailed to 486 S. Ripley, PMB No. 118 Alpena, MI, 49707, or mailed directly to the family.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel where online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
