Larry A. Smelser

Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Pleasant View.
There will be no services at this time.
Larry was born Dec. 31, 1939, in Flint, the son of Abe and Wilma (Boyd) Smelser.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1958, was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and proudly served in the U.S. National Guard.
Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he looked forward to time spent with his family.
He married Judith Hawkey in Owosso March 20, 1959.
Larry retired from General Motors after many years of service as a maintenance supervisor.
Larry is survived by his wife; sons Tim (Kari) Smelser and Jeff (Serena) Smelser; grandchildren Adam Smelser, Tiffany (Chris) Baron, Carly Smelser (Billy VanAelst) and Joshua Smelser; great-grandchildren Nathan Lott, Andrew Lott, Lillyana Smelser and Aiden Lott; nephews Dan and Scott Caverson; and other loving family and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
