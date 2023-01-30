Cynthia S. LaFleur

Age 65, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Steven Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Cindy was born July 15, 1957, in Flint, the daughter of Raymond W. Clark and Dorothy (McConeghy) Clark-Trudgen.
She enjoyed playing Scrabble, golfing on her league, and time with her friends, family and kitties, Mrs. B. and Francois. She had many lifelong friends and had an infectious laugh that everyone knew and loved.
She married Jeffrey Scott LaFleur in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 1989; he predeceased her on May 6, 2013.
Cindy was employed through the years at General Motors and JCPenney and spent years working as a bartender locally at Jumbos, Risto’s Bistro and the Korner Pub.
She is survived by her son Nicholas LaFleur; stepchildren Amanda (Misty) LaFleur, and Derrick LaFleur; granddaughter Cadence Crandell, grandson Jaxxon Jeffery LaFleur; sisters Debby (Myles) Fleming-Mellor, Linda Clark and Judith Clark; nephews Shane (Dana) Smith, Ryan Clark, Jacob (Rose) Thomas, Matthew (Isabel) Fleming and Mark (Linda) Fleming and their families; special friends Sally (Johnson) York, Crystal Patton, and many great-nieces and nephews.
Her grandbaby Lincoln Jeffery LaFleur, predeceased her.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Cancer Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.