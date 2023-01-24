James Edward Hayes

Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
James was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Princeton, New Jersey, the son of John and Johanna (Wolf) Hayes where he grew up in a proud German household.
James proudly served in the United States Army where he obtained the rank of corporal. On April 1, 1964, James was honorably discharged. James enjoyed steam engine shows, old gas tractors and anything train or railroad related. His machine shop was a place he loved to be, and he enjoyed showing people how it all worked. He worked on old trucks, welding and his two-foot track train.
He married Kathleen M. Bennett at Trinity Methodist Church on Sept. 16, 1964. Kathleen predeceased him on May 4, 1993.
James worked as a welder and Forman at Strawsine Manufacturing, and was a Flint Journal carrier until he retired.
James is survived by his daughters Connie A. (Hayes) Rubey, Susan M. Hayes and April A. Hayes; grandchildren Shane Hayes and Justin Hayes; sister-in-law Janice (Dave) Simpson; brother-in-law Jim (Jackie) Bennett; nieces and nephews Rodney Weekly, Chris Weekly, David Simpson II and Emilee Bennett.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert C. Hayes and his previous wife, Ruth A. Merrill.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Corunna Historical Village or the Shiawassee Hospice House.
A memorial in James Hayes ‘honor will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
