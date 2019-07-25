Sharon Lynn Spencer

Age 81, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Grace Bible Church in Owosso with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Sharon was born Nov. 9, 1937 in Flint, the daughter of Raymond Earl Trenaman and Glendell (Thompson) Trenaman-Robbins.
She graduated from Durand High School, class of 1956, and attended Lansing Community College, Flint Bible Institute and Mott Community College.
Sharon was a member of Grace Bible Church, Children-at-Risk, Shiawassee Quilters and Ladies’ Bible Study.
She married A.C. Van Buren Spencer at Durand Methodist Church on Oct. 13, 1956.
Sharon was a homemaker as well as being employed through the years at Ed-Mar Resturant, George’s Jewelry, A & W Root Beer, Mack-Ford Dealership.
Sharon is survived by her husband A.C.; daughter Teresa (Wallace) Osteyee; sons Rocky Spencer and Rodney Spencer; grandchildren J.J., Jennifer and Rachel Osteyee, Sylvia (Justin) Compton, Rocky Spencer II, Erica Spencer and Shane Spencer; great-grandchildren Cheyenne, Joseph Spencer, Vivian Compton, Danielle Spencer, Layla Spencer and Brianne Spencer; several nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Mavis Rathbun and brother-in-law Terry Rathbun.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Respite Volunteers is Shiawassee County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
