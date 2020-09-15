Jeanne VanWort was born June 17, 1949, to Fleet and Maxine (Luft) VanWort in Owosso.
She died at The Meadows in Owosso Sept. 12, 2020.
Jeanne was a lifelong resident of Shiawassee County. While few may have known her name, many would recognize her as “the lady who walked.” Jeanne walked all over Owosso often carrying a large bag over her shoulder.
Jeanne was predeceased by her parents and baby brother. She is survived by her brother Fred and sister-in law Sue VanWort, as well as other family and friends.
At her request there will be no services or visitation. Her remains will be laid to rest beside her parents in Westhaven Cemetery at a later date.
Jeanne’s family would like to thank all of those who showed kindness to Jeanne over the years. Some gave her gifts. Others provided rides while still others would just stop and visit. The caregivers at The Meadows and Memorial Healthcare Hospice provided tender care for her in her last days. To them, the family is especially grateful.
Online condolences or remembrances may be sent to nelson-house.com.
