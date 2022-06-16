Joan Louise Dennison

Age 84, of Palatine, Illinois, formerly of Owosso, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Plum Creek Supportive Living in Illinois.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Eugene Blair officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service. Joan was born April 10, 1938, in Ovid, the daughter of Frank Edward Fowler and Lula Ellen (Mead) Dreuth. She graduated from Owosso High School in the class of 1956. Joan enjoyed gardening, writing poetry, canning, baking, cracking hickory nuts, clothes shopping and sharing her faith with others. She loved Michigan State and enjoyed watching most sports. She married Warren Dennison on Aug. 27, 1960. He later predeceased her on March 13, 2014. Joan worked as a baker, poet, political lobbyist and a dairy farmer for several years.
Joan is survived by her children Denise (Paul) Blake, Christine (Miles) Pilgrim and Robert (Denise) Dennison; grandchildren Kyle (Annie) Acre, TJ Acre, Nathan Dennison, Faith Loomis, Maddie Pilgrim, Rainy Pilgrim, Jessica (Eric) Mulvaine, Jacob (Jenafer) LaPrairie and Jordan LaPrairie; great-grandchildren Levi, Olivia and Lila Acre; siblings Randy (Janice) Fowler and Virginia (Jim) Shipley; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Warren Dennison, son James Dennison, sister Fran Fowler, mother Ellen Dreuth and father Frank Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Plum Creek Supportive Living, 2801 Algonquin Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL, 60008, or United Church of Ovid, 131 W. Front St., Ovid, MI, 48866, or your local church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.