Age 68, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Kylea was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Owosso, the daughter of Merlin and Billie (Arterbury) Janes.
She graduated from Owosso High School in 1971 and attended Baker College, graduating in 1989.
Kylea enjoyed her annual trips to the casino, outdoor camping, sitting by the fire and taking in the beautiful nature in the U.P. Most of all, she loved spending time with her granddaughter and her children.
She married William Grimes in Owosso at the First Baptist Church on July 16, 1994.
Kylea retired from Lear Corporation after 15 years of service.
Kylea is survived by her husband William Grimes; sons Derek (Lisa) Hickson and Matthew Hickson; granddaughter Brooke; and many loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her father Merlin Janes, mother Billie Janes, daughter Jamie Lynn, and brothers Keith Janes and Chuck Janes.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
