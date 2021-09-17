Age 76, of Ovid, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid with the Rev. Anthony Bridges presiding. Burial will take place at Fairfield Township Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel. Memories will be shared at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Richard was born in Owosso Dec. 16, 1944, the son of William August and Elizabeth (Kocsandy) Ehlert. On Dec. 10, 1966, he married Bonnie Gilliland in Owosso. Dick worked on buildings as an iron worker. He enjoyed building and farming. Dick and Bonnie established their home in Ovid in 1972 when they established Ovid Iron and Metal. He was very dedicated to hard work and instilled that into his children.
Dick was a self-made man, negativity never slowed him down, and he always achieved the goals he set for himself. Dick was a quiet giver to his community, never needing any praise, but was happy he could do it. He chose to share his lifetime achievement with his family. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie; daughters Gayla Ehlert and Mary and Lance Thompson; sons Philip Ehlert, Patrick Ehlert, and William and Whitney Ehlert; grandchildren Richard Elwood, Christian Francis, Breann Lockwood, Liam Thompson, Logan Thompson, Gabriel Thompson, Grant Ehlert and Ryleigh Ehlert; great-grandson Remington Lockwood; and sister Evelyn Ehlert.
He was predeceased by his parents, son Gabriel Paul and brother William.
Memorials may be made to Ovid Thanksgiving and Christmas Fund.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.