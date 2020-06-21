David Michael Springsteen made his last witty and sarcastic comment June 15, 2020, in Traverse City.
Although he lived a less than average life span, when faced with the prospect of voting for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden, David instead passed into the eternal halls of glory.
David was born in Flint April 11, 1972, to David R. and Alice (Viener) Springsteen and was raised in Durand.
He is survived by his wife Giorgiana (Chirila); daughter Sylvia Lisa; parents David and Alice Springsteen; sister Lisa Bryan (Mark); brother Russell Springsteen (Bronwen Heath); and niece and nephew Quinn and Oliver Springsteen.
He also leaves an army of new and longtime friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He married the love of his life and faithful companion, Giorgiana in Romania 16 years ago. David loved his daughter Sylvia more than anything in the world. His devotion and attentiveness to her were extraordinary. Family was everything to David.
He also loved fly fishing, his dogs, red licorice, the Red Wings, camping in northern Michigan, ice cream, and whipping up delicious things in the kitchen — not necessarily in that order. He hated hypocrites, beans, tomatoes and inequality — not necessarily in that order.
He was sweet, kind, generous, a loving human and a champion for his passionate causes, especially politics.
David’s larger-than-life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten and will genuinely be missed.
A memorial is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Durand Eagles Aerie in Vernon Township.
Please come say goodbye and celebrate his colorful life. Anyone wearing black will not be admitted (kidding).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Gofundme.com in memory of David Springsteen.
David will be ceremoniously laid to rest by the scattering of his remains at three of his favorite places; the cabin in the Manistee River, Brooklyn Lake, Wyoming, and Pelee Island, Ontario, Canada — not necessarily in that order.
David and his family are being cared for by the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
