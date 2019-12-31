Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Ashley Care Center.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Carland Zion Brethren in Christ Church, 3969 N. Baldwin Road with Eric and Dave Stanton officiating.
Marlene was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Owosso; the daughter of Walter and Ina (Reid) Balcom.
She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1964. Marlene was supporter of Owosso High School band and sports boosters. She volunteered at church and various community activities, as well as Owosso Community Players.
She had worked at Memorial Healthcare as a nurse’s assistant and was a homemaker, spending her life raising and caring for her family.
Marlene is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Chris) Decker and Timothy (Stephanie) Decker; grandchildren Cathleen (Michael) Avitts, Joshua Decker, Lyndsey Decker and Brady Decker; great-granddaughter Leah Avitts; brothers Dar (Marci) Balcolm and Fred (Janet) Balcom; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Dan, parents Walt and Ina, brother Ron Balcom, twin sister Marilyn Giffei, and grandson Chase Decker.
Memorial contributions are suggested to National Alliance on Mental Illness, donate.nami.org/MarleneLake.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
