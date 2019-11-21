Brett M. Holland

Age 45, of Chesaning, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, Owosso with the Rev. Karen Sorden, of St. Charles United Methodist Church, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home.
Brett was the son of William L. and Linda (Gorman) Holland. He was born in Owosso Nov. 19, 1974.
He was a graduate of Corunna High School, with the class of 1993.
Brett married Tracy Moore Feb. 9, 2008, at the Church of Christ Chapel in Henderson.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Grupo Antolin. Brett enjoyed outdoor activities: camping, hunting; both bow and gun. He was a University of Michigan fan. Brett also loved to cook and spend time with his family.
Brett is survived by his wife Tracy; children Levi and Dakota and, from previous marriages Kaili, William and Madelyn; mother Linda Holland; siblings Tina (Ken) Palmer, William Holland (Andrea Masanda), Todd (Tara) Kimbrue and Shawn Holland (Dale Stevens); several nieces and nephews; in-laws Russell (Deborah) Moore, Kevin (Amanda) Moore and Scott (Heather) Moore; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father; and grandparents Loretta and Mart Gorman, and Wayne (Martha Spaulding) Holland.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.