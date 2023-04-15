Ethel M. Kirby

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will take place Monday, April 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 4 p.m.
Ethel was born June 16, 1936 in Owosso, the daughter of Harold Erwin and Ruth Lucille (Hanes) Newell. Ethel married Kent Kirby in Owosso Oct. 17, 1962.
Ethel was a loving mother, granny and great-granny. She loved to play cards with her friends and spent as much time with her family as she could. She enjoyed puzzles, shopping, reading and making jewelry. Ethel was a member of the National Association of Institutional Laundry Managers (NAILM), American Business Women’s Association, Red Hat Society and Owosso Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She retired from Memorial Healthcare as laundry department manager after 25 years of service. She went on to volunteer her time in the hospital gift shop, assisting at blood drives and putting on various events within the hospital.
Ethel is survived by her children Ron Kirby, Jeff (Paulette) Kirby and Kim (Scott) Rathbun; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother and husband.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Homeless Angels.
