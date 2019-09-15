Mark Linwood Banker

Age 64, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, after an extended illness.
Born Aug. 1, 1955, to George and Grace Banker, he was raised in Perry and graduated in 1973.
He married Elizabeth Corcoran in 1980 and in 1985 built their environmentally friendly “dream home” near Ionia. In 1999, the couple moved to their cabin on the Manistee River and began renovations.
During his career, Mark worked for the Secretary of State in Lansing, the Department of Corrections in Ionia, the Goodwill Transition House in Gaylord, Munson Hospital and Northwest Michigan College in Traverse City.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elizabeth, of Grayling; brother George (Jill), of Kalkaska; sister Cheryl (Dennis), of Grant; a nephew and several nieces.
Donations may be made to the Upper Manistee River Association, PO Box 282, Grayling, MI 49738 in Mark’s memory.
There will be a memorial service at Hartwick Pines State Park Chapel near Grayling Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the park. Cards and condolences may be sent to Elizabeth Banker, 14817 Riverview Road, Grayling, MI 49738.
