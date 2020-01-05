Age 96, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St. The Rev. Steffani Glygoroff will officiate with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today.
Clarence was born Dec. 23, 1923, in Owosso to Charles and Dora (Hill) Weller.
Following high school, Clarence served his country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged in May 1946. On Oct. 18, 1946, Clarence married Agnes M. Getling in Owosso. She later passed away Sept. 28, 2006.
Prior to his retirement in 1985, Clarence worked 39 years for Universal Electric. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Owosso and enjoyed crocheting, reading and word search puzzles.
Mr. Weller is survived by his son, Danny (Linda) Weller, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes; stepchildren Charles David and William David; siblings Elwood Weller, Charles Weller and Jeanette Shepard; half-sister Eleanor Samples; and half-brother Howard Weller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to Mr. Weller’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
