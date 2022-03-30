Age 93, of Belding, passed away Monday afternoon, March, 28, 2022, at Mission Point of Belding.
John was born on April 25, 1928, in Highland Park, the son of John Martin and Elizabeth (Hollingsworth) Conroy II. John graduated from high school and later graduated from Bowling Green State University, Ohio, earning his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree. He proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army. He had his own medical practice in Belding for many years and had served as the team doctor for Belding High School. He was member of the Belding VFW and American Legion, proudly serving on the Honor Guard, as well. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing, bowling and golf.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen and brother Robert Conroy.
John is loved and survived by his children Patrick (Debbie) Conroy of Fenwick and Michael (Becky) Conroy of Grand Rapids; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, with a rosary prayed at 6:30 p.m., at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home in Belding.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Belding with the Rev. Fred Brucker presiding. Committal prayers will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Belding. Military honors will be given by the Joint Honor Guard of the Belding VFW/American Legion, which John so proudly belonged to.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Church, the Belding VFW or the Belding American Legion. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or the church.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Mission Point of Belding and ProMedico Hospice for the wonderful loving care given to Dr. Conroy.
If you would like to light a candle, share a condolence message or order flowers, please visit the website of the funeral home at jffh.com.
