Maryellen A. Rogers

Age, 87, of Ashley, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Stoneleigh Residence, Lansing.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at New Haven Church of the Brethren, 7587 Grant Road, Middleton. Burial will take place at Gardner Cemetery, Tyrone Township.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel.
Maryellen was born in Northville, on Oct. 25, 1934, the daughter of Mark and Winifred (Cone) Boughner. She graduated from Harland High School, with the class of 1953. She married Charles Rogers on June 30, 1959, at Tyrone Presbyterian Church, in Fenton. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage, prior to his passing on May 8, 2020. In 1960, Marcia Lynne was born followed by Philip Frank in 1964.
Maryellen drove bus for many years and retired from Hartland Schools in 1993, after which Charles and Maryellen moved from Tyrone to Ashley. She enjoyed riding her bicycle, kite flying, gardening, sewing, teaching Sunday School at Tyrone Presbyterian Church, photography, genealogy, camping, farming and most of all, spending time with her family. Maryellen especially loved to spend time babysitting, playing with and watching her grandchildren grow. She began a diary in 1960, and leaves her family with a large volume entitled “Maryellen” full of everyday moments, comings and goings, births and deaths, celebrations and sorrows.
She is survived by her children Marcia (Harold) Beer and Philip (Nancy) Rogers; four grandchildren Christopher (Andrea) Beer, Timothy Beer, Alyssa (Spencer) Fitzpatrick and Miranda (David) Annis; and two great-grandsons River and Hayes Fitzpatrick.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles, in May of 2020, and two brothers: John Boughner and Frank Sweeney.
Memorials may be made to Gratiot County Fair for Youth or Gratiot County Commission on Aging.
Online condolences may be made smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns.
