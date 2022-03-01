Pauline Evelyn Smith

Age 84, a longtime resident of Ovid, passed away February 26, 2022 at her home.
Pauline was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Howell, the oldest of eight children born to Huber and Gladys (Metcalf) Tamlyn. 4-H was a large part of Pauline’s life — she was a lifelong participant, leader, superintendent and judge. Her mother, siblings, children and grandchildren share her love of 4-H.
In 1952, at the age of 14, she met the love of her life, Osmond Smith II, on a 4-H trip. On April 16, 1955, Pauline married Osmond and they celebrated nearly 60 years together. They made their home on a farm in Byron, then Ovid, and together raised five children. Pauline was active on the family farm, raising cattle, chickens and turkeys. She was giving and thoughtful, always available to help anyone in need, and was a kind and caring mother. She was also strong willed, self-sufficient and instilled the importance of independence in her children.
Pauline was the family expert on anything related to cooking, canning, raising animals, sewing and flowers. She loved her flower gardens. She was meticulous about her flowers; she color-coordinated the flower beds and was the Midland County 4-H flower judge for many years. She was an avid seamstress and could sew, hem, mend or trim any item of clothing. Pauline made bridesmaids dresses for her family, costumes, pillowcases as gifts, a renaissance coat and more.
A woman with a generous heart and kind spirit, Pauline treasured her family and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband Osmond Smith II.
She is survived by her children Dyleen (Darell) Lucier, Teresa (Russell) Ayers, Osmond “Jack” (Lindsey) Smith III, Michael (Jodi) Smith and Sara (Gary) Fender; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Phil (Pat) Tamlyn; sisters Susan (the late Jerry) Boutell, Bonnie (the late Fred) Palmer, Jacquelyn (Lee) Jones and Sharon Davis; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers James Tamlyn and Arthur Tamlyn; and daughter-in-law Melanie Smith.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, 1500 Waterford Parkway in St. Johns.
Friends may visit the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 and from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, plant a flower or a tree in her memory, or memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
For further information, call McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, at (989) 244-4422 or visit mcgeehanfh.com.
