Our community lost a good and honest lawyer, a wonderful husband and brother, a kind man and a hell of a poker player when Patrick Marutiak passed.
Pat was born on March 13, 1959 (a Friday the 13th). He passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, (Halloween) from lung cancer and complications from COVID.
He was taught how to play poker at a young age. He had five brothers, so there was always a game to be had. On his 13th birthday he went to the horse races with his dad and won, what was to a young man, a huge payout. This cemented a lifelong love of recreational gambling in all forms.
In 1985, Pat went on his first date with Laura Emmer, came home and announced to his family that he just met the woman he was going to marry. They married in 1986 and she has been the love of his life since. Together they built a country house that became a sanctuary for animals of all kinds.
Pat attended St Joseph Elementary school and Owosso High School (class of 1977). He worked his way through school, including working on the railroad, which taught him the dignity of manual labor. He obtained a bachelors from Michigan State University and in 1987 a Juris Doctorate from Cooley Law School. He established a thriving law practice in mid-Michigan which focused on helping people with worker’s compensation and social security matters. He was known for his patience with clients and the ability to guide them on decisions.
His sense of community included involvement in the ARC, the Michigan Bar Association, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, Best Friends Animal Society and a number of other animal welfare organizations. Pat loved dog walks, giving and getting funny greeting cards from his sister-in-law Lisa, the Perry Mason show, Noir movies, fine dining, good landscaping and pranking the neighborhood kids. He hated bad drivers, rude neighbors and onions or garlic. He enjoyed vacations to Anguilla and Mexico, which gave him time to read books non-stop. He enjoyed golfing but only for fun, not competition. Pat was very generous and known for giving things large and small to friends and those in need. He gave trips abroad to a number of people. Whenever he bought cookies, he
took half of them to his neighbor Liz. The first Valentine’s Day after his sister-in-law Leslie’s husband died, he sent her a huge bouquet of flowers. His friend and secretary Gail loved him as a boss who not only let her bring dogs to the office, but offered to walk them. But he wasn’t perfect, he was not allowed to use power tools and he was unable to master modern technology and still used a flip phone.
He is survived by his wife Laura Marutiak; four brothers Peter (Gail), Michael (Gerda), Joseph (Mieken) and Mark; sisters-in-law Carolyn Orazi, Leslie Long and Lisa Emmer (Steve DeDoes); and nieces and nephews Eileen, Katrina, Erica, Peter Leroy, Kristian Wilde, Lizzie and Mattias. He leaves behind good friends Judge Matthew Stewart, Michael Goree and many others.
Pat is preceded in death by his father Judge Peter Marutiak, mother Helen Stengle Marutiak, brother David, sister Teresa Marie, mother-in-law Sally Emmer and brother-in-law Jim Long.
Pat always played the cards he was dealt with spirit and, in the end, with wonderful help from Hospice of Lansing, he “knew when to fold them” with dignity and grace.
Memorial donations are suggested to the ARC of Mid-Michigan 215 N Water, Suite 19, Owosso MI 48867 or to Best Friends Animal Society 5001 Angel Canyon Road Kanab, Utah 84741.
A memorial service will be held later this month and will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
