Terry Lee Coomer

Of Corunna, was carried on angel’s wings to his heavenly Father Friday, April 21, 2023.
A military service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Road, Holly.
A celebration of life luncheon will take place at the Durand Eagles Club, 5240 S. New Lothrop Road, Durand, following the service at Great Lakes (approximately 3 p.m.).
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel.
Terry was born July 12, 1949, to Derald and Lorraine (Ringenberg) Coomer in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was a graduate of Woodland High School in 1967. Terry proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from 1968-1970 with an honorable discharge. On Feb. 16, 2002, he married Jackie Miller at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso. Terry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Owosso. In 2013, Terry retired from Woodbridge as a machine technician after many years.
Terry will be missed by his loving wife of 21 years Jackie Coomer; son Christopher (Chelly) Lewis of St. Croix, Virgin Islands; daughter Heather (Zachary) Esders of Goshen, Indiana; step-children Ronald (Rebekah Powell) Miller of Montrose and Jaimie Miller of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Diezel Esders, Zachary Esders, Skyler and Alex Meyer, Alyssa Miller and Ethan Carpenter; siblings John Coomer of Florida, Jim (Diana) Coomer of Michigan, Karen Pasternak of Florida, Pam Holloway of Michigan, Mary (Jim) Bushnel of Florida and Beth (Mike) Cline of Michigan; brother-in-law Glenn Hatcher of Alabama; sisters-in-law Brenda Zsigo of Michigan, Jill Seely of Michigan and Robin Ely of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving fur babies, Barney and Farley and very dear friends, Hank and Vickie Kuchar and Randy Byrd and Tammy Chmitko.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Derald (Mary) Coomer; mother Lorraine (Ralph) Coomer; sister Rose Hatcher; brother Keith Coomer; and brothers-in-law William Ely, Bill Constine and Ray Pasternak.
The family would like to thank his caring home health nurse, Holly VanDuesen for her wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Terry’s name are suggested to St. Paul Catholic School of Owosso, St. Joseph Catholic Church of Owosso or Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
